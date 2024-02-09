Swiggy Announces The 8Th Edition Of The Great Indian Restaurant Festival With Unmatched Delights And Savings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th February 2024: Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF), starting from 7th February to 31st March 2024. This year, GIRF promises to be the biggest yet, offering unbeatable discounts and offers at over 7000+ participating restaurants in 34 cities across India, making it an unmissable celebration for food lovers nationwide.



To offer food enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the best of restaurants, Swiggy Dineout has partnered with popular restaurants including Punjab Grill, Cafe Delhi Heights, Chiliâ€TMs, Jamiesâ€TM Pizzeria, Roxie, Barbeque Nation, One8 Commune, Irish House, Hard Rock Cafe, among others. Widening the choice for diners, GIRF 2024 is welcoming a host of first-time restaurants, including Biergarten, Antera, Lord of Drinks, Ministry of Beer, and Anardana, giving them a chance to discover new culinary gems and enjoy unique offers. For those keen on exploring luxury dining experiences, restaurants in 5-star properties such as the Marriott group, Leela group, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn are also participating.



In 2023, 2 million diners celebrated Swiggy Dineout's Great Indian Restaurant Festival and saved â‚1100 Crore in dining bills while enjoying the best of flavours and restaurants. This year, the offers are more exciting-



Key Delights of GIRF 2024:



Flat 50% Off on Dining Bills: Consumers can indulge in their favorite cuisines without breaking the bank with a flat 50% off on dining bills at participating restaurants.



Additional up to 15% Savings with HDFC Bank Credit Cards: HDFC Bank Credit Card users can enjoy an additional 15% savings on their GIRF transactions, making dining out even more rewarding.



Exclusive Partner Offers: Swiggyâ€TMs Great Indian Restaurant Festival brings additional partner offers to enhance the dining experience. Diners can enjoy 20% off up to Rs 50 on 2 Uber Premier rides during the event for convenient travel, and avail 40% off on movie tickets at Cinepolis app/website for post-dining entertainment.



"We are thrilled to unveil the eighth edition of the highly-anticipated Great Indian Restaurant Festival across the country. Be it an avid food connoisseur or someone looking to explore new culinary tastes, GIRF 2024 has something in store for everyone. In what promises to be our grandest celebration yet, we are converging the country's best restaurants, exciting offers, and unbeatable savings. Our goal is to make dining out more accessible and enjoyable for our customers while celebrating the best of what the restaurant industry has to offer," said Swapnil Bajpai, Head at Swiggy Dineout.



GIRF 2024 will span across multiple cities, catering to food lovers in major metropolitan areas including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, as well as emerging culinary hubs such as Agra, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kochi, among others. In addition to enticing restaurant deals, this event will offer a variety of partner offers in collaboration with Uber, Pernod Ricard, and Cinepolis. Customers can also benefit from additional payment offers from various payment instruments such as RuPay, Simpl, and American Express.



With an unparalleled selection of restaurants, marquee brands, and exciting partner offers, GIRF 2024 promises to be an extraordinary journey of culinary exploration and savings, all set to redefine the dining experience in India.





About Swiggy:



Founded in 2014, Swiggy is Indiaâ€TMs leading on-demand convenience platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to over 280,000 restaurant partners in hundreds of cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in over 25 cities. Swiggyâ€TMs latest addition, Dineout, offers users experiences in high-use categories like dining out and events in over 34 cities across the country. Using innovative technology, Swiggy provides a hassle-free, fast, and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggyâ€TMs delivery executives, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning-fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support.

