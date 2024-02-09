Focus On Mining: (ASX: MAN) (ASX: MEK) (TSXV: SEND) (CSE: MML)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining.

This week's new companies are involved in gold, rare earth and battery metal exploration.

Operations take place in Australia and North and South America.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN ) is a ASX listed explorer, focused on advancing its large-scale lithium project in the prolific 'lithium four corners' Paradox Basin in south-eastern Utah, USA.

Meeka Metals Limited (ASX MEK ) has a portfolio of high quality 100% owned projects across Western Australia: Murchison Gold Project, Circle Valley, Cascade and Circle Valley REE Projects.

Sendero Resources Corp . (TSXV:SEND ) is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Penas Negras Project in the Vicuna Belt in Argentina. The Penas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuna Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina.

Moonbound Mining Ltd. (CSE:MML ) is a mineral exploration company which currently has two exploration projects and is seeking to acquire additional mineral exploration properties. The current projects include the Yak Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, and the Strathmore Property, which includes seven mining licenses located in Namibia, South Africa.

Lefroy Exploration (ASX:LEX ) an active West Australian exploration company focused on expanding and developing our growing gold and critical minerals portfolio. The Company's high-quality assets are located within our Lefroy Project in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia.

Burley Minerals (ASX:BUR ) is a well-established exploration and development Company with strategic assets located within the globally recognised Tier-1 Provinces of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The tenements are prospective for Lithium, Rubidium, Iron Ore and Base metals.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO ) is a copper exploration and development company with assets in Chile, the world's number one copper producer. The Company is exploring and developing high-grade copper systems in the coastal Cordillera region of Chile.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX:G88 ) is a Western Australian based resource company with an advanced critical metals project and multi-element exploration projects located in the Eastern Goldfields, Murchison, Pilbara, and South-West regions. The Company's flagship project is the Quicksilver Nickel-Cobalt Project, located near the town of Lake Grace (~300km SE of Perth) on privately owned farmland in an area with excellent local infrastructure. The Project is an oxide clay hosted Nickel-Cobalt deposit with an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 26.3 Mt @ 0.64% Ni & 0.04% Co (cut-off grade >0.5% Ni or >0.05% Co). Further to the defined Resource, Quicksilver has confirmed mineralisation of Rare Earth Elements (REE's) and high-grade scandium (Sc) within the Resource envelope as well as gold.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

