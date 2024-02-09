NSE & Maharashtra Govt To Create Awareness About IPO Awareness Among Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Feb 9 (KNN) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Government of Maharashtra have joined forces to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The partnership aims to enhance MSMEs' understanding of fundraising via Initial Public Offering (IPO) using NSE Emerge, the SME platform of NSE.

Under this collaboration, NSE, with support from the Maharashtra Government, will organise various initiatives such as seminars, MSME camps, knowledge sessions, roadshows, and workshops across the state.

These efforts are designed to assist companies in the fundraising process on the NSE Emerge platform and provide guidance throughout the listing process.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Uday Samant, the Minister of Industries for the Government of Maharashtra, alongside other dignitaries.

Samant emphasised the state's commitment to fostering MSME growth, highlighting the significance of capital market access for MSMEs.

He mentioned the role of NSE Emerge in offering MSMEs visibility, credibility, and investment opportunities.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, underscored the collaboration's importance in supporting MSMEs through the NSE Emerge platform.

He emphasised the platform's effectiveness in capital raising and improving market visibility for SMEs.

Currently, NSE Emerge hosts 424 companies from various sectors, collectively raising over Rs 8,836 crore The market capitalisation of these companies recently exceeded Rs 1,00,000 crore, highlighting the platform's increasing significance as a financing avenue for MSMEs.

