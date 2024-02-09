Unattended Bag, Iron Trunk Lead To Tension In Delhi Area; Nothing Suspicious Found

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Tension gripped the residents of Delhi's Najafgarh area after an unattended bag and an iron trunk were found near a house on Friday, prompting the police to call in the bomb disposal squad.

However, after an extensive examination, nothing suspicious was found in the bag and trunk.

According to the police, on Friday, information regarding the bag and iron trunk was received at the Najafgarh police station at 12:02 p.m.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot where the bag and the iron trunk were found to be lying unattended.

"The team inquired about the items from the nearby persons but no information was received about their owner," said a senior police official.

The caller identified as Manik Kumar, a resident of Todarmal colony, Thana Road in Najafgarh, stated that someone had left the bag and the trunk in front of his house in the morning.

"The area was cordoned off and was inspected by the Bomb Disposal Team of Dwarka district," said the official.

"During inspection nothing suspicious was found in the bag and trunk. Only the clothes of a male and a child were found in the bag and household items were found in the iron trunk. All the items have been taken in police possession under section 66 DP Act," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/bg