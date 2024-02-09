C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market Size Envisaged To Reach USD 11,216.30 Billion By 2032, At 23.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market size and share is currently valued at USD 1,670.90 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 11,216.30 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 23.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032. The global key market players Airbnb, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon, Inc., Auctions, BigCommerce, Craigslist, Inc., eBay Inc., OLX, Inc. and others. New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Clothing & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Home Décor & Electronics, Information Technology (Software), Media & Entertainment, Sports & Leisure, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository. The global C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market size and share is currently valued at USD 1,670.90 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 11,216.30 billion by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 23.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032. Market Definition What Does C2C Mean in E-Commerce? How Big is C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market? A business model known as "C2C e-commerce" enables a third party to offer a marketing platform for customer-to-customer transactions. The term "customer-to-customer market" refers to the Internet marketplace where individuals can exchange goods for cash with other customers marketing has skyrocketed in popularity with the appearance of the Internet and organizations such as Etsy, eBay, and Craigslist. Moreover, consumers profit from the competition for products and usually locate things that are hard to find elsewhere. Also, margins can be higher than standard pricing strategies for merchants because there are nominal costs due to the lack of wholesalers or retailers. C2C sites are convenient as there is no requirement to visit a traditional physical store. Sellers record their products online, and the customers come to them. All of these are boosting the C2C (consumer-to-consumer) e-commerce market growth. Explore Our C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market Research: Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report @ OR Purchase a Thorough Analysis Report with an Extensive Table of Contents, List of Key Players, Key Segment Analysis & Detail Regional Insights @ C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market Key Companies:

Airbnb, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon, Inc.

Auctions

BigCommerce

Craigslist, Inc.

eBay Inc.

OLX, Inc.

Quikr India Private Ltd.

Shopee

Shopify Inc.

Squarespace, Inc.

Taobao

The overall availability of the internet and the rising use of smartphones have been influential drivers of the C2C e-commerce market.

The C2C (consumer-to-consumer) e-commerce market analysis is mainly based on product type and region. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Market Developments Growth Drivers:

Increased Internet Accessibility and Online Payments: As Internet accessibility continues to grow globally, more people acquire access to online platforms, enabling C2C transactions. Also, the addition of smartphones and mobile applications has made it more comfortable for customers to engage in C2C e-commerce movements, allowing transactions on the go. With the beginning of secure and suitable online payment procedures, clients feel more comfortable transacting on C2C platforms, increasing transaction volumes. Broad Range of Products and Sellers: Customers now have access to a wide variety of goods and sellers thanks to the rise of specialized C2C e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, which promotes competition and customer choice. C2C (consumer-to-consumer) e-commerce market demand is driven by shifting customer expectations, such as a predilection for personalized and distinctive products, as well as a desire for ethical and sustainable purchasing habits. Industry Trends:

New Launches and Partnerships: In order to accommodate a wide range of seller offerings, from furniture to cosmetics, C2C (consumer-to-consumer) e-commerce market players are building C2C e-commerce platforms that grant unfettered access to both local and international multi-vendor marketplaces. The approval of responsive design ensures a flawless user experience on all devices. These market data demonstrate how committed the business is to expanding its accessibility and reach. By forming alliances with important friends, the business expands its distribution network and makes use of the knowledge and connections of seasoned distributors. Technological Advancements: Technological developments are completely changing the way that C2C e-commerce customers interact with customer service representatives. Reduced costs for both customers and sellers are made possible by the lack of overhead associated with physical stores and the requirement for sales personnel. Better user experiences and higher profit margins follow from this. Restraints: Security Concerns: Concerns regarding the security of their payment information, personal information, and the legitimacy of items may lead consumers to seek clarification when it comes to participating in C2C transactions. It makes sense that users are wary about disclosing personal information on C2C sites, such as their name, address, and phone number. Distress among customers because of information that could be exploited or compromised as a result of identity theft, spam, or other privacy violations. These worries are made worse by instances of data breaches and hacking occurrences on online sites. Inquire more about this report before purchase @ (Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Segmentation Overview The Clothing and Footwear Sector Holds the Largest Market Share Customers consider clothing and footwear to be necessities, and there is always a market for these goods. Because internet shopping is so convenient, more and more customers are using C2C platforms to buy a huge selection of clothes and shoes directly from individual vendors. The fashion industry is dynamic, with quickly changing trends in the field. Also, a wide variety of fashion products are offered by the C2C e-commerce business, giving customers access to distinctive and stylish footwear and apparel selections that would not be found in conventional retail establishments. As a result, in the next years, the C2C (consumer-to-consumer) e-commerce market size will grow. C2C (Consumer-To-Consumer) E-Commerce Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 11,216.30 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 2,061.22 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 23.6% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Airbnb, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon, Inc., Auctions, BigCommerce, Craigslist, Inc., eBay Inc., OLX, Inc., etc, among others Segments Covered By Product Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: With a sizable percentage of the population having access to high-speed internet connections, North America has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world. The expansion of C2C e-commerce platforms is facilitated by the widespread internet connectivity, which makes online transactions easier. The region is home to advanced digital infrastructure, such as reliable online payment gateways, safe online shopping areas, and effective logistical networks. These elements foster a favorable climate to the growth of C2C (consumer-to-consumer) e-commerce market share dominance.

Asia Pacific: Internet penetration rates have significantly increased throughout the Asia Pacific, especially in developing nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Growth is fueled by the large market that C2C e-commerce platforms may access due to the growing number of people who are online.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the C2C e-commerce market report based on product type, and region

By Product Type Outlook



Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery

Clothing & Footwear

Consumer Electronics

Home Décor & Electronics

Information Technology (Software)

Media & Entertainment

Sports & Leisure Others

By Region Outlook



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

