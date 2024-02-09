The Linux Foundation Partners With Scarf For Enhanced Open Source Software Usage Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership underscores an important milestone in the advancement of a more data-driven open source ecosystem, shifts cultural norms in open source development

- Avi Press, Founder and CEO of ScarfSAN FRANSISCO, CA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, The Linux Foundation (LF) and Scarf announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing open source development through enhanced usage analytics. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the evolution of open source culture, demonstrating a profound shift towards data-driven practices within the community.“Scarf is used by thousands of open source projects and we're thrilled to officially be approved for use within major OSS foundations like The Linux Foundation,” said Avi Press, founder and CEO of Scarf.“This required Scarf to demonstrate real value over time to member projects individually in order for LF to consider dedicating the time and effort to go through procurement. With that, we see this as a huge milestone in shifting the cultural norms in open source development and advancing the industry to a more data-driven ecosystem.”As a home to over 900 open source projects, supported by contributors from over 17,000 companies, The Linux Foundation stands as one of the world's largest open source software foundations. Open source development is rapidly evolving, and partnerships like Scarf and the LF highlight the increasing mainstream adoption of usage metrics and analytics as a means to foster a more data-informed approach to open source development. This trend not only reflects the growing acceptance of usage analytics but also emphasizes the widespread incorporation of tools like Scarf as essential components for open source projects.The Linux Foundation's discerning approach to partnerships underscores Scarf's commitment to privacy and security standards. Successful navigation through the LF procurement process serves as a testament to Scarf's unwavering dedication to safeguarding user privacy and adhering to the highest standards of security and data protection. Scarf's analytics tools, developed with privacy and anonymization as core principles, have proven to be instrumental in bringing analytics and data-driven practices to the open source domain. Notable LF projects including Linkerd, Fluentd, Dapr, and Flyte, among others, are already reaping the benefits of collaborating with Scarf. This formalized partnership allows for an expanded scope of collaboration, extending the benefits of usage analytics to the entirety of LF's project ecosystem.Scarf is now available and approved for all LF projects. LF project maintainers can get started with Scarf by directly creating a Scarf account and an organization for their project, and instrument Scarf analytics according to their governance protocols.For more information about The Linux Foundation, visit . To learn more about Scarf and its solutions, visit .Media ContactsEleni Laughlin for Scarf...s(510) 406-0798About ScarfScarf provides maintainer-friendly tools for open-source software distribution, analytics, and commercialization. We believe that the open-source community as a whole should not only be sharing source code, but also data about that source code and how it is used. Scarf is creating a world where open-source maintainers can proactively make data-informed decisions, and are fairly compensated for their work by connecting with and supporting their commercial users. For additional information, visit .About The Linux FoundationThe Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

