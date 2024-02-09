Expansion Of 130 Km Section Of M2 Highway Is Being Complete

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Implementation of the project of expansion of a 130-kilometer
section of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border of the
Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia highway, which is part of the "Great Silk
Road", to 4 lanes continues successfully, Azernews reports.
Under the project, the total width of the land plot is 27.5
meters. The road surface will consist of 4-6 lanes, each of which
has a width of 3.75 meters.
On the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border road section, construction
works are carried out in three sections. Construction works on Lots
1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 have already been completed and on August
7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took
part in the opening of the mentioned section of Ganja-Gazakhbayli,
a road with a total length of 102 kilometers.
Construction of 67 underpasses, 19 interchanges, and 17 (36)
bridges has been completed on this section of the road of technical
class 1b, reconstructed by the "State Program of Socio-Economic
Development of Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan". in
2019-2023".
At present, construction works on the 28-kilometer section of
the Gazakhbayli-Georgian border road, i.e. 102.2-130.15 km section
of the project are ongoing.
In general, according to the project, the construction of the
soil base has been completed, in addition, the construction of the
loose base, construction of drainage pipes, underpasses, and
bridges is ongoing. In parallel, the gravel base and asphalt
pavement are under construction.
In total, 4 road junctions and interchanges, 2 river bridges, 14
underpasses, 13 box culverts, and 68 pipe culverts are being
constructed on the mentioned section (km 102-km 130 150).
Under the project, 28 bus stops have been constructed in the
necessary places. 74% of the construction of artificial structures
in the said part has already been completed. The completion rate of
general construction works is 90%.
Construction works on the highway are carried out without
stopping the smooth and unimpeded movement of citizens, following
the requirements of "Construction Norms and Rules" and under the
control of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.
Ganja-Gazakh-Georgia road with a length of 130.15 kilometers
will be widened to four lanes and increased speed to ensure
comfortable and safe movement of citizens. In addition, for the
safety of the population and drivers using the road, the road must
pass outside large residential areas.
Baku-Gazakh-Georgia highway is an integral part of the
international transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan and
plays an important role in the development of relations with the
countries of Europe-Asia and the Middle East, as well as in the
territory of the republic in this direction.
After the full realization of the project, this road, which is a
part of the "Great Silk Road" passing through Azerbaijan from East
to West and vice versa, will play an important role in increasing
international and domestic cargo transportation by road between
Europe and Europe-Asia.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.