ORA Developers Banks On An Innovative Approach And Unique Designs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) ORA Developers aspire to create unique lifestyle destinations with mixed-use developments and expand to different parts of the globe. With its innovative approach and unique designs, it is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the global real estate and hospitality markets.

From humble beginnings to becoming a global force in real estate development, ORA's journey is nothing short of inspirational. Each project undertaken by ORA represents a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

With projects in various destinations worldwide, the company has left an indelible mark on the international real estate scene. Notably, ORA has ventured in the UAE and is planning to diversify its roots over the next five years.

ORA's designs stand out for their willingness to take on new and unique approaches, pushing boundaries, and bringing a fresh perspective to each project. ORA Developers' global expansion is a testament to its ambition and commitment to excellence.

ORA Developers' expanding portfolio of projects spans a rich variety of stunning developments in select locations around the world. Currently, there are exciting projects in UAE, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, Grenada and Egypt, with each country boasting unique qualities to potential buyers and visitors from the unlimited potential of Pakistan and Egypt to the natural beauties of Grenada and the abundance of opportunities in Cyprus.

A vision of a great leader

Led by the visionary businessman Naguib Sawiris, CEO and chairman, ORA has embarked on a journey that has left an indelible mark on the industry. Sawiris' initial contact with Cyprus came at a challenging time for the country when it was in the midst of a financial and banking crisis that made finding investors difficult for even the promising Ayia Napa Marina project. It also shows how having first visited the site, he was also won over by the family values of the project's local partners, Caramondani Group.

The landmark project, which includes two iconic twisting towers with luxury apartments, has been designed to blend within the beautiful surrounding environment and the crystal waters off the coast of Cyprus. As described by Sawiris, the €300-million-euro project is one that is anticipated to create long-term returns as it provides world-class yachting facilities, a thriving commercial village featuring designer stores and more, fine dining options, an event centre, and much more, all in a secure, well-tended environment.

Significant projects

Ayia Napa Marina is just one of the exciting works by ORA Developers explored in the first episode of the 'A Journey Through Time' series, which can be watched below and where viewers can also learn more about the company's enticing developments at other global locations.

Eighteen is a multi-million-dollar, flagship, luxury living development, backed by ORA Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers, who worked together to design a vision of international living in Pakistan. It is a secure community of luxurious villas and apartments, serviced by world-class amenities, which set new standards in sustainability and community development, providing a truly exclusive experience.

Also in Egypt, ZED East is strategically located at the centre of the area's larger community, a short distance from New Cairo. The project comprises 1,396, 000 sqm of prime land, over 50 per cent of which is greenery.

ZED East encompasses a rich mix of uses including retail and office space amid a residential-led community. At the heart of the development, meanwhile, The Club fuses together high-grade sporting and hospitality facilities in landscaped gardens.

Silversands North Coast reflects Egypt's interpretation of the Mediterranean spirit. A sparkling sand beachfront, palm trees, and lush flora surround the development's villas, townhouses, twin houses, chalets, and apartments in an area covering 2,112,600 sqm.

Solana is situated in the New Zayed area, encompassing 1,327,981 sqm of land, and as well as quality residential units, also features a school, football club, and a clubhouse. There are also bike and running lanes, a spa and much more to make it a location of choice.

Moreover, Pyramid Hills in The Giza Plateau, home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Pyramids of Egypt. The elevated landscape creates a one-of-a-kind view of the city while the site is also located very conveniently near sheikh Zayed.

ZED el sheikh Zayed, the hub of Giza which features numerous entertainments, shopping, and activities hotspots for the whole families.

"This year, we are delivering around 1,600 units and hotel rooms out of 20,000+ units to pave the steps for the major expansion coming our way," according to Mohamed Mansour, Chief Technical Officer, ORA.

Future market

Looking ahead, ORA forays into the UAE market in partnership with Q Holding to develop a smart and sustainable city in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi.

The waterfront development is located at a unique and central location, on the sandy beach between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, providing the opportunity to create a destination that bridges both cities. It presents a remarkable opportunity to craft a destination that seamlessly links these two prominent cities.

"In real estate, you're selling a dream that people will live in. This dream has to be very true and meticulous in everything so that people would love to live in it," said Amgad Sabry, Chief Business Development Officer, of ORA.