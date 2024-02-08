Cuban President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

“I congratulate Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as a president and wish him success in his new mandate, and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan. I reaffirm our readiness to further cement friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” the Cuban head of state said on X.