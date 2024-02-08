Karnataka Govt Transfers Parashuram Theme Park Probe To CID For Thorough Investigation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the purported irregularities surrounding the construction of the Parasurama theme park situated in Bailur, Erlapadi village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

Constructed during the tenure of the previous BJP administration under the Erlapadi village panchayat of Udupi district's Karkala region, the development of the Parasurama theme park has come under scrutiny amid allegations of significant malpractice during its construction. Furthermore, claims have surfaced suggesting that the park encroached upon Gomala land, prompting serious concerns over its legality.

Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

Accusations also emerged regarding the authenticity of the Parashurama idol installed within the park premises, leading to the removal of the statue from its prominent position. Currently, only a partial statue of Parashurama remains within the theme park. Notably, the construction of the park was overseen by former minister Sunil Kumar, triggering protests from the Congress party amidst allegations of impropriety during the project's inauguration.

With mounting pressure from Congress workers and activists, demands for a thorough investigation escalated, with some advocating for the involvement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). In response to the intensifying calls for transparency and accountability, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opted to transfer the investigation to the CID, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and the necessity for a comprehensive inquiry.