HTEC , an end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company headquartered in San Francisco, announced today the acquisition of SYRMIA, an embedded software engineering company based in Belgrade, Serbia. This acquisition is part of HTEC's overall strategy to further enhance its capabilities in AI, machine learning and embedded technologies, creating additional value for clients and providing growth opportunities for the talent of both companies.

Darko Todorović (VP Engineering and Delivery, HTEC), Miroslav Virijević (CFO, HTEC), Đorđe Simić (COO, SYRMIA), Katarina Urošević (Chief of Staff, HTEC), and Petar Jovanović (CTO, SYRMIA)

Since its inception in 2008 in Belgrade, HTEC has been attracting and developing top talent. The team has nearly doubled each year since, and now HTEC has 23 development centers primarily across Southeast Europe and creative and consulting offices in Silicon Valley, London, New York, Minneapolis, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Gothenburg.

By fusing Silicon Valley-based design thinking with world-class software engineering, HTEC supports global clients with end-to-end digital product development, from strategy and conceptualization to digital product design and sophisticated engineering.



SYRMIA was founded in 2018 and has four development centers today – in Belgrade, Ni š, Novi Sad, and Banja Luka . SYRMIA's team of 250 experts works on cutting-edge solutions in embedded software, ranging from low-level system libraries, tools and compilers, emulators, machine learning frameworks, and GPU software, to software blocks used in the automotive and consumer markets.



"We are excited to join forces with HTEC in this strategic partnership.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, fortifying our expertise and empowering us to deliver even more advanced technology and innovative solutions to our clients. The collaboration between our two companies holds immense promise, not only for our people but also for our customers, as we collectively explore new avenues of growth and excellence. Remaining true to our core values, we forge ahead with boundless enthusiasm. I eagerly anticipate the unfolding of dynamic transformations and successes arising from this collaboration" - said Đorđe Simić, COO of SYRMIA.



The global success of both companies is a result of their ability to attract exceptional professionals and provide outstanding customer service for their clients, from high-growth start-ups to the Fortune 500.



"I am thrilled to welcome SYRMIA onboard. This partnership is part of HTEC's broader strategy of expansion and investing in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Bringing the SYRMIA team onboard, we are expanding capabilities in core technology engineering such as embedded software development and core machine learning technologies. This enables us to deliver more cutting-edge solutions to our clients, especially those in multimedia and automotive. As a team, we remain committed to providing exceptional growth opportunities to the professionals we hire around the world while empowering our customers with the latest technologies so they can innovate rapidly in an ever-changing environment. It brings me great joy to see SYRMIA become an integral part of the HTEC team" - said Aleksandar Čabrilo, co-founder and CEO of HTEC.

Together, HTEC and SYRMIA provide sophisticated digital product development and hardware and software engineering services to the world's top high-tech companies, fast-growing startups, and global enterprises. With teams working across industries and geographies, HTEC is solving some of the toughest engineering problems, blending the latest technologies with limitless creativity to build next-generation digital products and platforms.

