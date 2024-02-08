Nissan reveals strong drop in earnings despite maintaining earnings prediction

(MENAFN) Japanese automaker Nissan revealed a significant decline in profit for the October-December quarter compared to the previous year, with earnings plummeting to approximately half of what it had earned previously. Nissan Motor Co., headquartered in Yokohama, disclosed that its profit for the last quarter stood at 29 billion yen, or USD195 million, down from 50.6 billion yen recorded in the same period a year ago. Despite this substantial decrease in profitability, Nissan opted to maintain its earlier earnings forecasts.



Quarterly sales, however, experienced a notable uptick, rising by nearly 10 percent to reach 3.1 trillion yen, equivalent to approximately USD21 billion. Nissan, renowned for its diverse lineup of vehicles including the Leaf electric car, Infiniti luxury models, and Z sportscars, continues to navigate challenging market conditions exacerbated by various factors, including intensified competition and geopolitical tensions.



Stephen Ma, Nissan's chief financial officer, highlighted the particularly challenging market environment in China, where the company faced heightened competition amid a fierce price war among manufacturers. The Chinese auto market, dominated by local players such as BYD with its strong offerings in electric vehicles (EVs), posed significant challenges for Nissan, resulting in a sharp decline in vehicle sales in the region. Despite the downturn in China, Nissan reported a notable increase in sales in the United States, with a rise of approximately 30 percent compared to the previous year, which helped mitigate the adverse impact of the challenges in the Chinese market.



Overall, Nissan's global sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending in March demonstrated resilience, recording a 22 percent increase to reach 9.17 trillion yen, equivalent to USD61.7 billion. Despite the turbulent market conditions, Nissan has chosen to maintain its annual projection of a 390 billion yen profit, backed by anticipated sales of 13 trillion yen. The company's commitment to its earnings forecast reflects its confidence in its ability to navigate ongoing challenges and capitalize on opportunities for growth in key markets.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107828108