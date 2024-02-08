Azerbaijan's Election Complies With All Electoral Laws - Serbian Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan adheres to democratic
principles and norms, the Head of the Observation Mission of the
Serbian National Assembly Sandra Božić told reporters in Khankendi,
Trend reports,
referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
"As head of the Serbian delegation, we've been granted the
chance to observe Azerbaijan's presidential election. We're the
inaugural observation team from Serbia to arrive in Karabakh.
Initially, we visited the polling station in Shusha. I'm pleased to
say that the electoral process is proceeding in full compliance
with electoral laws and democratic principles. Congratulations to
the Azerbaijani people for conducting a well-organized election,"
she added.
Božić noted that the voter turnout percentage at the polls is
exceptionally high.
"I can say that the Serbian delegation is satisfied with what
they have seen," she added.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
Since 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations have been open for voters,
and will close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission
Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on
the voting process and results at 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
