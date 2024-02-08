Azerbaijan's Election Complies With All Electoral Laws - Serbian Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan adheres to democratic principles and norms, the Head of the Observation Mission of the Serbian National Assembly Sandra Božić told reporters in Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

"As head of the Serbian delegation, we've been granted the chance to observe Azerbaijan's presidential election. We're the inaugural observation team from Serbia to arrive in Karabakh. Initially, we visited the polling station in Shusha. I'm pleased to say that the electoral process is proceeding in full compliance with electoral laws and democratic principles. Congratulations to the Azerbaijani people for conducting a well-organized election," she added.

Božić noted that the voter turnout percentage at the polls is exceptionally high.

"I can say that the Serbian delegation is satisfied with what they have seen," she added.

To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in Azerbaijan.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

Since 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations have been open for voters, and will close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 19:00 Baku time.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

