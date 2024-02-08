Fairmont Hotels Appoints New Multi-Property Director Of Revenue

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, renowned for its commitment to unparalleled hospitality, proudly announces the appointment of Stefanie Trombetta as the new Cluster Director of Revenue for Fairmont Dubai, Ajman, and Fujairah. In her new strategic role, Stefanie will spearhead revenue optimization initiatives, leveraging her extensive industry expertise to guide and direct department heads towards optimal revenue opportunities.

With over eighteen years of invaluable experience and a proven track record of success in the hospitality sector, Stefanie brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as the Cluster Director of Revenue Optimization at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate, and Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate under the Accor Group and Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City under the Radisson Group. Her career has been marked by the successful implementation of innovative hotel management strategies, yielding tangible revenue enhancements. This includes streamlining operational processes, enhancing staff training programs, and introducing forward-thinking strategies to elevate guest experiences. Stefanie's comprehensive knowledge of revenue optimization strategies and her astute awareness of industry trends will be instrumental in driving the revenue strategy across all three properties.

As the Multi-Property Director of Revenue, Stefanie will play a vital role in developing and implementing strategic initiatives to maximize revenue across the designated properties. This includes overseeing pricing, forecasting, and demand management to enhance room revenue and occupancy rates. Additionally, Stefanie will employ market analysis and benchmarking techniques to pinpoint emerging trends and opportunities. Her close collaboration with sales and marketing teams is geared towards providing invaluable revenue insights, supporting initiatives that not only bolster sales but also elevate the overall guest experience.

Commenting on her appointment, Stefanie Trombetta stated,“I am extremely honored to join Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a brand synonymous with excellence, and serve as the Cluster Director of Revenue for these three iconic properties. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the brand and working with the talented teams to enhance revenue strategies . With my extensive experience in the UAE hotel industry, I am confident in my ability to lead the hotel to new heights.”

Further commenting on this, General Manager of Fairmont Dubai Joe Nassoura said, '”We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Stefanie into our team. As a seasoned resident of the United Arab Emirates, she brings with her a wealth of market knowledge and extensive multi-property experience”. Adding to this Elias Chakhtoura, Cluster General Manager for Fairmont Ajman and Fujairah comments,“Stefanie is undeniably a tremendous asset to the Fairmont team.“Having previously excelled within the Accor Group, her track record of successful development adds an invaluable advantage to our team. In her role, she will spearhead key initiatives crucial to the performance of all three Fairmont Hotels, ensuring to maintain the properties in“pole position,” within its compset”.

Stefanie Trombetta's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and excellence, coupled with her ability to foster high-performing cultures, positions her as an invaluable asset in steering Fairmont Hotels towards continued success. Her appointment as the Multi-Property Director of Revenue reflects Fairmont's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and maintaining its position as a leader in hospitality.