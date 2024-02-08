Prince William to assume certain responsibilities for King Charles amid cancer treatment

(MENAFN) Amid reports that King Charles has stepped back from public duties to undergo cancer treatment, it's anticipated that Prince William, the heir to the throne, will assume certain responsibilities on behalf of his father.



King Charles, aged 75, has postponed all public engagements and has commenced outpatient medical care under the supervision of his specialist medical team, as reported by local media outlets.



"He’s on his usual good form in every way, just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans but impacted on others," a British news agency reported, quoting a Buckingham Palace source.



On Tuesday, King Charles was seen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, after meeting with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who had flown to London from Los Angeles, where he had moved in 2020 after quitting royal duties.



Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted leaving Clarence House 45 minutes after William's arrival, driving to Buckingham Palace and then flying to the king's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk by helicopter.



This was the first in-person meeting between Charles and Harry after the king's coronation last May, Prince Harry has no plans to see Prince William during his visit to the UK.



Prince William, aged 41, is set to resume his official duties this week after taking time off to support his wife Catherine during her recent abdominal surgery. As the heir to the throne, Prince William is also anticipated to undertake some responsibilities on behalf of his father, King Charles, who has temporarily stepped back from public engagements due to receiving treatment for cancer.



On January 17, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would undergo a "corrective procedure" at a hospital to address an enlarged prostate.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826075