HIA's Orchard Wins Award For Its 1.2Km Digital Ribbon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) was presented with the 'Large-format digital canvases' award at the Digital Signage Awards for its 1.2km digital ribbon that wraps the 'Orchard', the airport's indoor tropical garden.

Hosted at Esferic Events Centre in Barcelona, the global Digital Signage Awards is an annual international search for excellence and innovation across projects, creativity, products and services.

The project was submitted by multimedia studio Moment Factory who were tasked with enhancing the Orchard with a creative multimedia ecosystem.

Unveiled in November 2022, part of Phase A of HIA's expansion plan, the 6,000sq m Orchard is home to trees, plants and shrubs sourced from sustainable forests from around the world.

The ribbon display is a notable feature of the Orchard that compliments the lush greenery and 10,000sq m of multi-dimensional retail and F&B space offering, adding to the visual ecosystem.

The state-of-the-art digital ribbon installation, which spans across two storeys, is tailored to enhance the ambiance of the tropical garden with bespoke visuals, projected through high resolution display with over 169 million pixels of animation. The visual displays of the ribbon consist of multiple themes including a luxe botanical elements, flora and fauna, Qatar Sands of time and a mirage, embodying the culture and heritage of Qatar.

The display comes to life every hour creating an immersive experience for passengers.

