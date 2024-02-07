Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Announces John Shearer Of 4 Rivers Equipment LLC As 2024 Chairman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chairman John Shearer Addresses AED Members During 2024 AED Summit

John Shearer and Wife Patricia Fox with Mark Romer of James River Equipment

AED proudly announces the election of John Shearer, CEO of 4 Rivers Equipment, LLC, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, as Chairman for the year 2024.

- Brian P. McGuire, AED President & CEOSCHAUMBURG, IL, US, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Associated Equipment Distributors (AED ) proudly announces the election of John Shearer, CEO of 4 Rivers Equipment , LLC, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, as Chairman for the year 2024.Shearer's official installation ceremony took place during the AED Summit held January 15-17, where he was joined by wife, Patricia Fox. Shearer received the honor from Mark Romer, President of James River Equipment, sister company to 4 Rivers Equipment, LLC. This significant occasion included congratulatory messages from prominent figures in Shearer's home state of Colorado, Governor Jared Polis and U.S. Representative Yadira Caraveo, as well as U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.In expressing his gratitude and vision for the role, Mr. Shearer conveyed,“I am honored to have been elected as your 2024 AED Chairman. The Board, the AED staff and I are excited and ready to go to work, ensuring AED is your go to source when it comes to improving your dealership. I ask all our members to get involved to help make sure we are meeting your needs.”Having maintained a longstanding affiliation with AED, Shearer is a former AED board member and has contributed to various capacities, reflecting his commitment to the organization and the industry."John is a success story,” said Brian P. McGuire, President and CEO of AED.“Having started as a technician and rising to become president of the company, he is a poster child for what is possible for people that choose a career in the equipment industry."In the role of Chairman, Shearer will preside over the AED board of directors and serve on the AED executive committee. Alongside fellow board members, his responsibilities encompass association governance, policy formulation, and ensuring fiduciary integrity.As CEO of 4 Rivers Equipment, LLC, Shearer oversees operations for a company that has been providing John Deere equipment solutions since its inception in 1926. With thirteen locations spanning Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, 4 Rivers Equipment, LLC stands as a pillar of service within the communities it serves.Commenting on Shearer's leadership, McGuire remarked, "John is admired by his peers and respected by his competitors. We eagerly anticipate a fruitful collaboration with John and a successful year ahead for AED under his guidance."Shearer succeeds former Chairman Matt Di Iorio of Ditch Witch Mid-States.Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association representing companies involved in the distribution, rental and support of equipment and used construction, mining, forestry, power generation, agriculture, and industrial applications. AED enhances the ongoing success and profitability of its member companies by creating and providing high-quality products, services and information including public policy advocacy, industry education & career development, industry research and analysis, and networking events.

