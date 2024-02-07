EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group granted permits for the construction and operation of two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein

Corporate News

PNE Group granted permits f or the construction and operation of two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein



Permits to install 28.8 MW of renewable energy Last year, permits for a total of 162 MW in accordance with BImSchG were granted in Germany Cuxhaven, 7 February 2024 – The PNE Group has received permits for the construction and operation of two onshore wind farms in accordance with the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG). This means that a total of 28.8 MW of wind energy can be installed in Schleswig-Holstein and the expansion of renewable energies can progress further. In the municipality of Lütau in the district of Lauenburg, a wind farm will be built with five wind turbines of the type Nordex N 149 with a nominal output of 5.7 MW each. The total rated capacity of the wind farm will amount to 28.5 MW. The PNE Group has also received approval for the extension of the Stuvenborn wind farm in the Segeberg district. A 6 MW Vestas V150 plant is to be built near the municipality of the same name. At the end of January 2023, the company had already commissioned two plants on adjacent sites. Together with the third plant, 16.2 MW of renewable energy will be installed at the Stuvenborn wind farm. The PNE Group is thus continuing its successes. Last year, PNE received approvals for renewable energy projects with a nominal output of 162 MW in Germany. "We are very pleased with the permits we have been granted. We are planning to include both wind farms in our own generation portfolio," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "This means that we are continuing to expand our portfolio. We are well on track to achieving our strategic goal for 2027. Following this, we want to be either operating or constructing our own wind farms and photovoltaic systems with a total output of 1,500 MW/MWp." The PNE Group's own generation portfolio currently includes wind farms with an output of around 370 MW. Further wind farms with an output of 281.3 MW, which are intended for own operations, are in the construction phase. About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact: PNE AG

