Arden Solutions Achieves AMC Institute Accreditation

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arden Solutions (dba AMC Solutions by Arden) announced that it has recently been awarded accreditation by AMC Institute, the global trade association representing the Association Management industry.Among 500-plus Association Management Companies (AMC) worldwide, just over 80 have achieved AMC Institute Accreditation, demonstrating the commitment and the ability to deliver the highest level of professional management services to association and not-for-profit clients. These AMCs are the recognized choice of associations and not-for-profit organizations.“We applaud Arden Solutions on this significant achievement,” AMC Institute Chair Nick Ruffin said.“AMC Institute accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMC Institute Standard. Accreditation distinguishes Arden Solutions' ongoing commitment to leadership in association management.”Administered by AMC Institute, AMC Institute Accreditation is recognized and supported by ASAE & The Center for Association Leadership and is based on the ANSI Standard of Good Practices for the AMC Industry. ANSI requires that the standard be reviewed and updated regularly to remain an approved standard. Measurable performance practices include contracts and service delivery; employee recruitment, training and professional development; and financial management and internal controls, among others. AMCs must earn re-accreditation every four years, demonstrating to an independent outside auditor that they continue to meet the standard.Founded in 2011, Arden Solutions dba AMC Services by Arden serves a wide range of non-profit clients for full or select services. Arden Solutions' staff have decades of experience managing associations and non-profit organizations, meeting planning, research services, marketing, developing training programs, bookkeeping, increasing membership rates and member satisfaction, and more.“The entire staff was invested in this goal, as achieving the standards assures top-quality services to our association clients,” said Dr. Ginger Phillips, CEO. Dr. Phillips noted,“We are known for helping professional associations find expert solutions to management challenges and conference needs.” Arden Solutions is a fully virtual company with most staff residing in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. For more information, please visit .Association Management Companies specialize in managing associations and non-profit organizations, providing leadership and professional management services through experienced staff, best practices and shared resources. As AMCs manage multiple association and non-profit clients, their experience and knowledge base are broad and substantial, positioning AMCs as the preferred choice for full-service and specialized management services.For more about AMC Institute accreditation, visit .

