Govpilot Achieves Highest Recognized Standards With SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

GovPilot Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

Commitment to Security, Confidentiality, Availability and Privacy Demonstrates Focus on Protecting Customer Data

- James Delmonico, GovPilot Chief Operating OfficerMANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GovPilot - The Operating System For Local Governments, achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations. The SOC 2 audit is one the highest recognized standards of information security compliance in the world. SOC 2 is a security framework that outlines standards for safeguarding customer data. To achieve SOC 2 compliance, organizations must pass a third-party audit. It was developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to allow a third-party auditor to validate a service company's internal controls with respect to information security.A SOC 2 audit report demonstrates to GovPilot's current and future customers that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Achieving this milestone is a testament to GovPilot's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest level of security, confidentiality, availability and privacy.James Delmonico, GovPilot's Chief Operating Officer stated,“Obtaining SOC 2 compliance certification marks a great achievement in our commitment to safeguarding our clients' data integrity and security. Achieving SOC 2 compliance demonstrates our proactive approach to risk management and solidifies our position as a reliable partner in today's increasingly complex digital landscape. We view this certification not only as a testament to our current capabilities but also as a catalyst for continuous improvement, as we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver unparalleled service and uphold the highest standards of data protection.”GovPilot was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security testing and compliance for SaaS companies worldwide. The achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as third-party validation that GovPilot is undertaking all security best practices for service providers tasked with handling customer data.GovPilot's prospects, customers, and business partners deserve proof that our organization has sufficient data protection controls in place to protect their sensitive data. SOC 2 compliance can offer that assurance. SOC 2 requirements help our company establish airtight internal security controls. This lays a foundation of security policies and processes that can help us scale securely.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023:Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page.About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

