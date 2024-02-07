V-Soft Consulting Secures Clearlyrated's 2024 Best Of Staffing Awards For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- V-Soft Consulting, a leading IT staffing agency, has announced that they have won the Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for providing an exceptional experience for their clients, candidates, and employees.V-Soft Consulting has received the ClearlyRated Best in Staffing Awards for Client and Talent Satisfaction for five consecutive years, earning them the 5-Year Diamond Award badge. This achievement not only highlights their ability to deliver quality services to clients and candidates but also solidifies their status as an industry leader. In addition, V-Soft has received the Employee Satisfaction Award for the past four consecutive years, demonstrating a consistent commitment to fostering a positive work environment for their employees.Lonnie Grey, COO of V-Soft Consulting, shared,” Our success is rooted in our commitment to client satisfaction, talent engagement, and creating a positive work environment for our employees. This recognition motivates us to continuously elevate our services. These awards motivate us to strive for even greater heights, and we are honored to be recognized as a leader in the industry."Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, candidates, and employees. The award winners are proven to be the best in the industry as they obtained at least a 50% Net Promoter Score (NPS), which indicates the exceptional quality and services provided to clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies."I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"As a recipient of the Client, Talent, and Employee Satisfaction Awards, V-Soft is set up to lead the industry by demonstrating excellence in service delivery and fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes client satisfaction, talent engagement, and employee well-being.###About V-Soft ConsultingV-Soft Consulting Group is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India. As a trusted partner, V-Soft has extensive experience across various technology stacks, enabling businesses to successfully accomplish their IT goals. With a substantial in-house team of experts and access to on-demand talent through their IT staffing division, V-Soft offers a diverse range of expertise. The company's commitment to excellence is recognized through multiple awards as an outstanding employer, further solidifying its position as the preferred choice for both employment and partnership within the enterprise sector.###About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.###About Best of Staffing®ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

