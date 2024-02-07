BLUES ROCK TITAN JOE BONAMASSA & FESTIVAL MAVEN SIXTHMAN ANNOUNCE 10 YEAR MILESTONE OF KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAILING FROM MIAMI, FL ON MARCH 21-26, 2025 WITH AN ALL STAR LINE UP FEAT. BONAMASSA, BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS, LARKIN POE, CHRISTONE KINGFISH INGRAM + MORE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 27X Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have announced the milestone 10th voyage of their world-famous blues-rock party at sea, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X, sailing March 21-26, 2025 from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the opulent Norwegian Gem. To celebrate the cruise's 10th anniversary, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X has been extended to include five days and five nights of the ultimate blues-rock experience with an all-star lineup, as well as an additional port excursion, making this landmark edition an even more extraordinary voyage than ever before.SIGN UP FOR PRE-SALE NOW through March 10 at 11:59 pm (ET). Pre-sale bookings start on February 12 and end on March 12. Public On-Sales begin March 13 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at . Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $100 per person through July 21 (while supplies last).Hosted and curated as always by the Blues-Rock Titan himself Joe Bonamassa, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X will present five days and five nights of onboard performances and unforgettable collaborations by such blues and blues-rock superstars as Bonamassa (performing two completely unique shows), Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone“Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, Eddie 9V, Thunderstorm Artis, Taj Farrant, and many more to be announced. In addition, the cruise will feature an array of inimitable activities, including intimate acoustic morning sets, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, live podcasts, autograph sessions, guest jams, guitar clinics, tastings, M&G's, and much more.KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X is dedicated to championing incredible, emerging live talent, a commitment reflected in this year's lineup, where the current lineup artists collectively has received 10 GRAMMY nominations, 3 of them from the 2024 award season alone. This recognition, highlighted by Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards where Larkin Poe won Best Contemporary Blues Album, underscores the caliber of artists we feature. KTBA's focus on up-and-coming talent not only enriches the onboard experience for guests to have an unmatched musical journey at sea but aligns with its mission to support growing artists and provide them with a platform and an audience.The Norwegian Gem will provide everything needed to make KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X the most luxurious cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (virtually) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.For the first time in cruise history, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will pay visits to not one but two spectacular ports of call, allowing cruisers the chance to explore and enjoy the serene beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, and the local culture and crystal blue waters in Costa Maya, Mexico. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.The announcement of KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X comes on the heels of the 2024 Blues Music Award nominations, where Bonamassa earned nods for both Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album. These nominations cement the triumph of his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Recently, Bonamassa shared his journey in the documentary Guitar Man, now available for a limited time to watch on Joe's store for free. Bonamassa continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his relentless touring and musical innovations. Fans can look forward to more electrifying performances as tickets for his 2024 tour, covering major cities in the U.S. and Europe, including a return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall, are now available.KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students teachers, and musicians the resources and tools needed to further music education. Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who possess the desire, but lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education. With total donations approaching $2M from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and more, KTBA has impacted the lives of over 90,000 students in all 50 states via weekly donations to music programs in schools across the US, as well as funding other merit-based scholarships and extracurricular initiatives nationwide. In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fueling Musicians Program is now a permanent part of the organization, providing financial assistance for essential living expenses to help struggling musicians on their feet and back on the road. For more information, please visit .# # #KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XMarch 21-26, 2025Sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexicoaboard the Norwegian GemLINEUP:Joe BonamassaBig Head Todd and the MonstersLarkin PoeChristone“Kingfish” IngramSamantha FishEric GalesJoanne Shaw TaylorJimmy VivinoEddie 9VThunderstorm ArtisTaj Farrant+ More To Be Announced# # #ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 14x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include 'Crown' by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for“Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 91k students to date while raising over 2 million in donations.For more information, please see .ABOUT SIXTHMAN:Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2024 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at .# # #

Carol

J&R Adventures

+1 561-929-0172

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube