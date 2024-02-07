Bestrx Announces Integration With Nimblerx, Providing Independent Pharmacies With Access To More Streamlined Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BestRx is integrated with NimbleRx's user-friendly platform, facilitating an efficient flow of prescriptions, payments and more between pharmacies and patients.

- Hemal Desai, President of BestRxOAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BestRx , a family-owned software company focused on fostering growth for independent pharmacies, is now integrated with NimbleRx and its user-friendly platform that facilitates an efficient flow of prescriptions, payments and more between pharmacies and patients.The newly launched integration enables BestRx pharmacies to utilize Nimble's HIPAA-compliant platform to send prescription-related messages to their patients, collect electronic payment remotely – even after hours, and schedule deliveries for prescriptions and OTC items when needed. Not only is the platform an efficient tool for the pharmacy, but Nimble's customer-facing app enhances the patient experience by providing expanded access and added convenience as well.By integrating with the pharmacy's existing BestRx software, patient and prescription information can be synced to the Nimble platform, eliminating the need for manual data entry. This reduces the potential for human error and the total amount of time spent on each interaction. The platform also allows pharmacies to initiate online payments via text message, increase sales by recommending OTC items, capture and store electronic signatures, review order history information and download sales receipts.As a result, pharmacies that utilize Nimble often see an increase in their refill and OTC sales and a reduction in the total amount of phone calls to their store, boosting their productivity.“By integrating with Nimble, BestRx is able to offer our customers additional tools to help grow their business," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "Our focus continues to remain on expanding our software capabilities to not only provide operational efficiencies for the pharmacy but enhance the patient experience as well. We are constantly adding new features and integrations to helps us do just that.”Scott, Vice President of Sales at NimbleRx, echoed his excitement for the partnership with BestRx, stating,“Together, we are not just expanding software capabilities; we're crafting a transformative experience for independent pharmacies. Enabling a new revenue stream in 2024, our first-in-class mobile checkout solution ensures operational efficiencies while enhancing patient access. With a shared passion for servicing independent pharmacies, our collaboration with BestRx opens doors for elevated patient experiences and increased OTC sales, marking a significant stride towards pharmacy innovation."Independent pharmacies interested in learning more about the integration between BestRx and Nimble can visit:About BestRxFounded in 1985, BestRx has remained a family business committed to providing independent pharmacies with the tools that foster growth and enhance patient care. BestRx prides itself on its award-winning, easy-to-use platform, robust integrations, and unparalleled customer service. Through ongoing innovation and partnering with other organizations that share our passion for helping independent pharmacies succeed and better care for their communities, BestRx will always be at the heart of growth. To learn more about BestRx, please visit:About NimbleRxNimble partners with independent pharmacies to help them increase profits, save time, and delight their patients. The platform streamlines pharmacy operations, so orders, refill requests, payments, and operational needs are centralized. For patients, Nimble makes it simple to pay for prescriptions and refills. To learn more, contact: Scott Vondeylen at ....

Christine Bloome

BestRx Pharmacy Software

+1 877-777-5758

email us here