Bihar Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary Calls Meeting Of Secretariat Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) Despite facing no-confidence motion, Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary has called a meeting of senior officials of Bihar secretariat on Wednesday.

After the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, senior BJP MLA from Patna Sahib, Nand Kishore Yadav, had moved a no-confidence motion against Choudhary on January 28.

Choudhary recently met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna and discussed this matter. Sources have said that Lalu Prasd Yadav has given an instruction to not to step back until no-confidence motion would not be brought in the House.

Following the meeting of senior officials, he will also hold the meeting of the press advisory committee in Bihar assembly on Wednesday.

At present, NDA has 128 MLAs while Mahagathbandhan has 114 while one MLA of AIMIM may come in favour of Mahagathbandhan. Tejashwi Yadav claimed Khela in Bihar but can it be possible for RJD to do the Khela is not looking to take place on February 12, the day of floor testing of Nitish Kumar government.

The no-confidence motion is being brought against Awadh Bihari Choudhary to remove him from the Speaker's post so that new speaker from NDA side will be elected before the February 12 floor test of Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar assembly.

--IANS

ajk/uk