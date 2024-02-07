Snoop Dogg Sued Walmart & Post For Sabotaging His Cereal Brand

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 7, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Master P are quite angry and have sued Walmart and Post Consumer Brands for sabotaging the Snoop cereal brand. They claimed that two of the big companies have tried to put down their cereal brands with“diabolical actions” and“underhanded dealing”. The Lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, February 6th by the the rappers' company named Broadus Foods. They claimed that Post had secretly made a deal and“ensured that Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers”. The allegations continued and they said that Post would“incur exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit.”

Revered attorney Benjamin Crump represented Broadus Foods and he said that this business move was followed by the disagreement as Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg and Master P refused to sell their company to Post. On the Tuesday complaint, Crump said that Post has been actively“preventing Snoop Cereal from being sold or produced by any competitor,” due to refusal and tried to“choke Broadus Foods out of the market”. Retail giant Walmart is also mentioned in the complaint as the defendant. The attorney further wrote,“Post essentially worked with Walmart to ensure that none of the boxes of Snoop Cereal would ever appear on the store shelves.” Walmart has not actively participated in the argument but said in a statement that“We will respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint.”

According to the Tuesday complaint, the brand Broadus Foods and Snoop Cereal was launched back in 2022 with a goal to“add diversity to the food industry” while creating a legacy. They approached Post for production and distribution and it was supposed to be a partnership agreement but Post directly wanted to buy out the company to which the rappers refused. Perhaps, the“breakfast juggernaut” Post was afraid of losing the market. Instead of helping this brand grow separately, the company claimed to“treat Snoop Cereal as one of its own brands” and worked with major retailers to sabotage it. The lawsuit further claims that both of the companies committed civil conspiracy.