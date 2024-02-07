Speaker Of Milli Majlis Cast Her Vote At Polling Station No. 11

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Speaker of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahiba
Gafarova, voted on February 7 at polling station No. 11 of
Narimanov First Electoral District No. 19, Azernews reports.
International and local observers are watching the voting
process at the polling station.
A high level of voter activity has been observed at polling
station No. 11 since the morning hours. There are 1493 registered
voters at the polling station, and 26 of them received cards of
de-registration.
It should be noted that these elections are held for the first
time on the whole sovereign territory of our country. There are
seven candidates running in the elections. At present, the number
of citizens having the right to vote in Azerbaijan is 6 million,
478 thousand, and 623 people. 790 international observers are
watching the election process. They represent 72 international
organisations and 89 countries.
The total number of local observers is about 90 thousand. The
elections are covered by 216 representatives of 109 international
media. Voting will end at 19:00.
