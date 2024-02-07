Spanish agricultures get involved in demonstration over EU regulations

(MENAFN) In a continuation of a trend sweeping across European nations, Spanish farmers have taken to the streets, blocking major highways across the country in protest against what they perceive as burdensome European Union (EU) regulations, rising costs, and increased taxes. The demonstration follows similar actions by agricultural workers in Germany, France, Belgium, and other European Union member states, all expressing discontent with regulations that they argue hinder their ability to earn a livelihood in an excessively competitive market.



Donaciano Dujo, vice president of the Spanish agricultural advocacy group ASAJA, highlighted the shared challenges faced by farmers across the European Union, stating, "With different shades, in the whole of the European Union, we have the same problems." The protests, marked by the mobilization of tractors blocking traffic thoroughfares, spanned the country from Seville and Granada in the south to Girona near the French border in the north.



A central grievance voiced by the farmers is that European Union policies, ostensibly designed to protect the environment, are adversely impacting their competitiveness against agricultural producers from Latin America and other non- European Union countries. Some farmers argue that the regulatory burden has led to a disproportionate focus on paperwork, diverting precious time away from productive work in the fields. Eva Garcia, a farmer participating in the protest, lamented that the EU's Common Agricultural Policy was "choking us."



In what is perceived as a response to the mounting pressure, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to eliminate a contentious law aimed at reducing the use of pesticides. Von der Leyen described the legislation as a "symbol of polarization," signaling a willingness to address concerns raised by farmers regarding the regulatory framework.



As union-led protests are scheduled for Thursday, the demonstrations underscore a broader discontent among European farmers grappling with economic challenges, regulatory complexities, and the need to navigate an increasingly competitive global market. The outcome of these protests not only holds significance for the agricultural sector in Spain but also sheds light on the larger debate surrounding the European Union's role in shaping policies that impact farmers' livelihoods and the agricultural landscape across member states.





