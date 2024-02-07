Number Of Ngos Observing Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
Today, a record number of observers from NGOs and civil society
are watching the elections.
According to Azernews, about 7,000 election observers from 83
NGOs are participating in the process.
Compared to the last presidential elections, the number of
all-republic observers from NGOs has increased by about four times.
A number of NGOs unite in coalitions and monitor the elections.
"My Voice" Election Monitoring Coalition, "Civil Society
Monitoring Coalition," and "Election Observation and Analysis Group
Coalition" are of this kind. Nine NGOs united in these three
coalitions participated in the process, along with about 1700
election observers.
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, International Eurasia Press Fund,
War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Organisation, Azerbaijan
Student Youth Organisation, Garabagh War Disabled, Veterans and
Martyrs' Families Public Union, Azerbaijan Voluntary Organizations
Union and dozens of other NGOs conduct election observation across
the republic.
