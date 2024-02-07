Orbis86 Unveils ‘Future Of Tech: Web3 Trends 2024’ In Dubai

(MENAFN- GetNews) Orbis86 and The Coin Republic hosted "Future of Tech: Web3 Trends 2024" in Dubai, featuring panels, awards, lightning talks, and networking.

Dubai - Orbis86, in collaboration with The Coin Republic, proudly hosted a ground-breaking event, "The Future of Tech: Web3 Trends in 2024," at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai on Wednesday, January 17. Sponsored by Hedera, Cajutel, and ICO PR BUZZ, the event brought together a diverse community of tech enthusiasts, investors, enterprises, and founders to delve into the cutting-edge developments in Web3.



Panel Discussions

Two thought-provoking panel discussions shaped the event's agenda.



The "Hedera Horizon: Navigating Web3 Waves in 2024" panel featured industry luminaries:









Tudor Holotescu, CEO of HeadStarter



Mohammed Mahfoudh, CEO & Founder of Deca4 Advisory



Vignesh Pethuraja, Director Of Business - Middle East & South Asia, The HBAR Foundation



Oliver Thorn, Social Media Manager, Swirlds Labs

Soniya Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Orbis86





The "Trailblazers Charting Web3's Course in 2024" panel included influential figures:





Anton Golub, Advisor, Founder & President, SwissAsset DAO



Aigerim Omarbekova, VP Marketing, Race Kingdom | DeFi, GameFi & Fintech



Bhavishya (BK) Kanjhan, Head of Strategy, Operations and Insights at Celo



Meng Chan Shu, Chief Executive Officer, Connect Blockchain

Soniya Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Orbis86





Web3 Superstars Award Ceremony

Towards the event's conclusion the Web3 Superstars Award Ceremony was held, recognizing outstanding contributions to the emerging Web3 landscape. The prestigious awards included:





Emerging Web3 Entrepreneur 2024 - Leon Chau, Founder of Siriusnet Institute, CTO Trading Token



Promising DAO of the Year 2024 - Swiss Asset DAO, dedicated to real-world asset (RWA) investing.



Emerging Web3 Project of the Year 2024 – BabylonChain, Scaling Bitcoin & Empowering Decentralisation



NFT Superstars of 2024 – Sphera World, Sports Collectibles, Redefined for the Digital Era

Unique Innovative Utility of the Year 2024 – Celo, a scaling Ethereum with real-world solutions, leading a thriving new digital economy for all.





Lightning Talks and Keynote Address



Attendees enjoyed a seamless event flow, with gates opening at 5 PM for registered users. Tea, coffee, and pastries were served to kickstart the networking session. The agenda featured sponsor notes, ecosystem and media partner acknowledgments, and engaging talks from key stakeholders in the Web3 space.



During the event, Lightning Talks served as concise and impactful presentations featuring a diverse range of topics. Pekka Kelkka, Web3 Advisor & Educator initiated the series, followed by Oliver von Wolff, Founder & CEO of Helion Capital,Vaibhavv Ali, Co-founder of Cryptoniteuae and Mikael Boshian,CEO & Foudner, SFTY.

Later, the audience was treated to a Keynote address by CryptoRich, a highlight of the evening. Delivered by a prominent figure in the crypto space, this keynote addressed key trends, developments, and future prospects within the industry.



Amidst the insightful discussions and recognitions, the evening concluded with a vibrant networking session, fostering connections and collaborations among tech enthusiasts, investors, and industry pioneers.



Community Partner and Sponsor Highlight



Orbis86 and The Coin Republic expressed their gratitude to sponsors Hedera , Cajutel , and ICO PR BUZZ. The event wouldn't have been possible without the support of community partners OG Club DAO, HeadStarter, OffChain Global, and ThreeWay Studio.



About Orbis86

Orbis86 is an onboarding platform seamlessly blending the worlds of Arts, Entertainment, and Education to introduce users to the realms of Web3 and Artificial Intelligence. Through various global events, Orbis86 creates a community of like-minded individuals, fostering meaningful onboarding in Web3 and AI.



