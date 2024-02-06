Brookdale Announces Details Of Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD ) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time:

9:00 a.m. (ET) / 8:00 a.m. (CT)

brookdaleinvestors

Call Within US: +1 (833) 470-1428

Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599

Reference: Access Code 347329

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at brookdaleinvestors.

Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.



For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 28, 2024 by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or all other locations +44 (204) 525-0658 and referencing access code "708692."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2023, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

