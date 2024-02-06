Viasat Releases Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Viasat, Inc.

(NASDAQ: VSAT ), a global leader in satellite communications,

today published its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which is now posted to the

Investor Relations section

of the website.

As previously announced,

Viasat

will host a conference call today,

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at

2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

/

5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial in numbers for the conference are

U.S.

(800) 715-9871 and International (646) 307-1963. Please reference conference ID

6857849.

Participants can also listen to the live webcast from the

Investor Relations section of the website. The call will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat



Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner.

, the

Viasat

News Room

