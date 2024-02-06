ZCG Announces Continued Partnership With Scuderia Ferrari

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Z Capital Group (“ZCG”) today announced it has signed as a Team Partner with Scuderia Ferrari for the 2024 Formula 1 season. The commitment will continue the successful partnership between ZCG and Scuderia Ferrari that began in 2023.

The 2023 partnership included numerous collaborative and innovative initiatives and, during the 2024 Formula 1 season, ZCG aims to work closely with Scuderia Ferrari to expand these initiatives and find new and creative ways to engage Formula 1 fans across the globe given ZCG's international exposure.

Scuderia Ferrari will unveil its 2024 Formula 1 car on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. As a distinguished Team Partner, ZCG will prominently display its logo on the livery throughout the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, starting at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2. In addition to the logo placement, this partnership includes broader collaboration and multifaceted engagement, underscoring a joint commitment to advancing success and growth for the partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and ZCG.

“We take great pride in our relationship and look forward to continuing our support of Scuderia Ferrari and building upon the success of our partnership in the 2023 season,” said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG.“Ferrari consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and global expansion. ZCG shares Scuderia Ferrari's vision for excellence and strategic growth, and we eagerly anticipate further collaboration that can bring the experience and excitement of Formula 1 to more fans around the world.”

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with ZCG, with whom we share a passion for excellence and the desire to push the boundaries of innovation, without losing sight of the values and authority that stem from decades of experience in our respective fields,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Scuderia Ferrari.“We are keen to continue working with ZCG to reach an even wider audience with which to share the unique experience of Formula 1 and the very special world of Scuderia Ferrari.”

One of the most exciting and prestigious motorsport competitions in the world, Formula 1 has surged in popularity in recent years, particularly across the United States. U.S. television viewership doubled from 2018 to 2023, with an average of 1.11 million viewers per race during the 2023 season. ZCG remains committed to supporting the growth of Formula 1 through its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team in the history of this sport.

About ZCG

ZCG is an industry leader comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $7B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 professionals. For more information, please visit .

