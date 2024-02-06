Bazaarvoice Named 2024 G2 Best Software Awards Winner For Commerce Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This is the third year in a row Bazaarvoice has been recognized

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bazaarvoice, the leading platform for full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, was announced today as a winner of the 2024 G2 Best Software Awards in the Commerce Products category. G2's annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.“Everything we do at Bazaarvoice is with the customer in mind, and we're so thankful to be recognized by them with this award,” said Keith Nealon, CEO at Bazaarvoice.“The foundation of our company was built on feedback, and we love to hear from our clients about their experiences with us. Just like how our clients gain invaluable insights from their ratings and reviews, ours are equally as helpful.”Bazaarvoice has solidified itself as a leader in the UGC and social commerce space, connecting thousands of the world's biggest brands and retailers to the voices of their customers. On the largest network available, Bazaarvoice hosts over 1.3 billion monthly shoppers and 55M+ reviews. Committed to building smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey, Bazaarvoice assists them in supercharging their commerce engines with UGC at scale. Here is what some Bazaarvoice clients had to say on G2:"Bazaarvoice offers a very versatile set of tools. The ability to easily change the appearance/display towards our customers, make small adjustments to how we ask our customers for feedback, track the changes through great reporting, moderate content in a nice interface and also have technical support at a close range -just to mention some. The collab with BV's client success directors along with all the available content through the BV network makes it hard to see switching as an alternative."“I love the insights and ease-of-use that bazaarvoice offers. This service makes it so much easier for us to track reviews, customer sentiment, and how we stack up vs our competitors. Their Customer Success team is also incredible - I've never been confused for long thanks to their prompt responses and bi-weekly calls they have with my team!"To learn more about the company, their products and solutions, see the Bazaarvoice website.About BazaarvoiceThousands of the world's leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice's extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit

