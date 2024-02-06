Uzbekistan, Korean Companies Keen On Implementing Green Economy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan
and three Korean companies agreed on implementation of green
economy projects, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of
Economy and Finance with representatives of three Korean companies
- Korea Institute for Climate Change (KICC), Korea
Investment&Securities, Korea Western Power.
During the meeting, the Korean companies expressed their
interest in developing cooperation in the field of greenhouse gas
emission reduction. They discussed the prospects of implementing
joint projects aimed at improving the environmental situation and
achieving climate goals. The Korean side expressed readiness to
provide its advanced technologies and experience in this area.
At the end of the meeting, the parties also agreed to develop
and strengthen partnership in the field of greenhouse gas emission
reduction.
Meanwhile, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Korea
reached $2.34 billion. Exports amounted to $40.4 million, while
imports - to $2.3 billion.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.