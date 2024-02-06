Uzbekistan, Korean Companies Keen On Implementing Green Economy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan and three Korean companies agreed on implementation of green economy projects, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance with representatives of three Korean companies - Korea Institute for Climate Change (KICC), Korea Investment&Securities, Korea Western Power.

During the meeting, the Korean companies expressed their interest in developing cooperation in the field of greenhouse gas emission reduction. They discussed the prospects of implementing joint projects aimed at improving the environmental situation and achieving climate goals. The Korean side expressed readiness to provide its advanced technologies and experience in this area.

At the end of the meeting, the parties also agreed to develop and strengthen partnership in the field of greenhouse gas emission reduction.

Meanwhile, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Korea reached $2.34 billion. Exports amounted to $40.4 million, while imports - to $2.3 billion.