Azerbaijani Embassy In Turkmenistan Declares Polling Stations Ready For Voting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3 . Regarding the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for
February 7, a polling station has been set up at the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Turkmenistan, in accordance with the Electoral Code,
Trend reports.
The citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who have attained 18
years of age and have active voting rights, permanently residing or
temporarily staying in the territory of Turkmenistan or being on a
long business trip, will be able to realize their voting right at
polling station No48 established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in
Turkmenistan from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.
The precinct election commission is fully prepared to organize
the presidential election following the requirements of the
legislation.
All necessary work has been done in Turkmenistan to enlighten
citizens of Azerbaijan, who are on consular registration, regarding
the presidential election. Azerbaijan citizens have been informed
of their participation in the voting. Meanwhile, announcements have
been posted on the Embassy's website and on its social media
accounts.
