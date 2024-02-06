Azerbaijani CEC Chairman Briefs Montenegrin Counterpart On Upcoming Election Preps

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
has met with his Montenegrin counterpart Nikola Mugosa, Trend reports.
Panahov informed the guest in details about the preparation for
the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
He noted that the Azerbaijani CEC, overseeing the entire
process, printed and distributed ballots to the district election
commissions, with the quantity exceeding six million.
The Azerbaijani official mentioned that over 90,000 local and
790 international observers have been accredited to monitor the
election.
Besides, Panahov stressed that the preparation process has been
conducted in accordance with the Electoral Code.
It was highlighted that the "Election-2024" Independent Media
Center is operational in connection with the election. A total of
34 reputable media outlets, including leading global media agencies
such as Associated Press, BBC, Al Jazeera, and Kyodo, will cover
the election.
Expressing gratitude for the invitation to observe the
presidential election, Mugosa wished Azerbaijan success in
conducting transparent and fair election.
When discussing the experience of conducting electronic
election, he emphasized the importance of professionally handling
every information.
During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other
issues of mutual interest.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
