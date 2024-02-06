Fitch Forecasts Steady Gas Production In Turkmenistan Until 2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Fitch
Ratings predicts that gas production in Turkmenistan is expected to
remain generally stable in the years 2024-2025, Trend reports.
According to Fitch, the volume of gas exports (which account for
two-thirds of total exports) fell 2.3 percent in 2023.
"Eighty per cent of its gas exports in 2023 were to China, and
the market share is set to remain heavily concentrated, despite
recent discussion of a potential gas deal with Iraq that could be
met through lower exports to Russia, and exploration of longer-term
routes to Europe through Türkiye," Fitch Ratings said.
The agency notes that plans for the construction of a fourth gas
pipeline are also at a more advanced stage, which will increase the
capacity to China from about 40 billion cubic meters to 65 billion
cubic meters, but adds that it does not expect the project to be
completed before 2029.
Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings is an international rating agency
specializing in assessing the creditworthiness and financial
stability of various organizations, including corporations, banks,
governments and other financial institutions.
The agency aims to provide business intelligence to facilitate
effective decision-making and decrease business risks for its
clients.
