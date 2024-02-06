Rupee payments increases India`s shipments to Russia

(MENAFN) India's engineering exports to Russia have witnessed an exceptional surge, surpassing USD1 billion in the first nine months of the previous year, with notable growth attributed to payments settled in rupees. According to the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC), shipments of machinery, auto parts, electrical equipment, and other engineering goods to Russia soared by an impressive 130 percent, reaching a total value of USD1.03 billion from April to December 2023.



The EEPC, a prominent organization representing over 12,000 small exporters of engineering goods, anticipates that exports in this category to Russia will further escalate, projecting to reach USD1.5 billion by the end of March. The remarkable upswing in exports follows the establishment of a payment mechanism enabling trade settlements in the respective national currencies of India and Russia.



In an interview, EEPC Chairman Arun Garodia highlighted the substantial increase in engineering goods exports to Russia, underscoring the rising demand for Indian engineering products in global markets. This uptrend gained momentum after the two countries implemented an alternative payment mechanism, particularly crucial as Russia faced exclusion from the SWIFT financial messaging system.



With sanctions prompting Russia to pivot away from Western currencies in its trade partnerships, Moscow has been actively pursuing agreements with various nations, including China, Iran, and India, to conduct trade transactions using local currencies instead of the dollar.



The successful collaboration between India and Russia, resulting in the surge of engineering exports, exemplifies the resilience and adaptability of nations in navigating the evolving global economic landscape.



Chairman Garodia envisions a broader adoption of rupee payments in international trade in the coming years, as several countries, particularly in Africa, have expressed interest in establishing payment mechanisms utilizing the Indian currency. The success story of India's engineering exports to Russia serves as a testament to the efficacy of alternative trade mechanisms and the growing prominence of local currencies in facilitating global commerce.



