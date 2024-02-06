Houthi Rebels Claim To Strike US And UK Ships In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for two separate attacks on US and British ships in the Red Sea on Tuesday. One of these attacks was independently confirmed by a security firm.

In a statement, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said“The first attack targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide”.

Earlier, security firm Ambrey reported a drone attack on a cargo ship owned by a British company.

Hours earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Organization had reported an incident approximately 57 miles west of Yemen's“Al Hudaydah” province in the Red Sea.

However, the British maritime security company“Ambrey” also announced that a British cargo ship had been hit by a drone.

The United States and the United Kingdom initiated attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen on the morning of the 29 of the previous month, following a United Nations Security Council resolution.

These attacks came after Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted several ships in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in recent weeks.

