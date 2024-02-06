Societe Generale simplifies operations, intends to cut jobs at French H.Q.

(MENAFN) Société Générale Bank has unveiled plans to streamline its operations by reducing headcount at its headquarters located in France. The bank revealed its intention to implement organizational changes that would lead to the elimination of approximately 900 positions at its French headquarters. Notably, Société Générale emphasized its commitment to executing these changes without resorting to forced redundancies, signaling its dedication to managing the restructuring process in a responsible and humane manner.



This announcement comes on the heels of the bank's strategic objectives outlined last September, wherein Société Générale articulated its ambition to enhance its cost-to-income ratio progressively and significantly. As part of this overarching goal, the bank aims to achieve substantial savings totaling around 1.7 billion euros (USD1.83 billion) by the year 2026, in comparison to the financial landscape of 2022.



The decision to reduce headcount at its headquarters underscores Société Générale's proactive approach towards optimizing its operational efficiency and bolstering its financial resilience amidst evolving market conditions. By implementing targeted organizational changes, the bank aims to streamline its internal processes, enhance agility, and position itself for sustained growth and profitability in the dynamic banking sector. Despite the challenges posed by the restructuring efforts, Société Générale remains committed to prioritizing the well-being of its employees and navigating the transition period with transparency and integrity.

