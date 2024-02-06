Surekha Technologies Launches New AI-Powered Software Solution For Supply Chain Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Surekha Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions for businesses, has announced the launch of its latest product, an AI-powered software solution for supply chain management. The new solution is designed to help businesses streamline their supply chain operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.



The new software solution leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide businesses with real-time insights into their supply chain operations. It uses advanced algorithms to analyze data from multiple sources, including sensors, RFID tags, and other IoT devices, to provide businesses with a comprehensive view of their supply chain.

"We are excited to launch our new AI-powered software solution for supply chain management," said Mr. Gaurav Shah, CEO of Surekha Technologies. "This solution is the result of years of research and development, and we believe it will revolutionize the way businesses manage their supply chains."



The new software solution is designed to be highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries. It can be integrated with existing ERP systems, and it is compatible with a wide range of hardware and software platforms.



"We believe that our new software solution will help businesses to optimize their supply chain operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency," said Mr. Gaurav Shah. "We are confident that it will be a game-changer for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition."



Surekha Technologies is a leading provider of software solutions for businesses, with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries.



For more information about Surekha Technologies and its new AI-powered software solution for supply chain management, please visit the company's website at

Company :-Surekha Technologies

User :- Surekha Tech

Email :...

Phone :-+1 408 914 2737

Mobile:- +1 4089142737

Url :-