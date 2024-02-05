Unwrap #365Valentine'sday Deals With Ishopchangi & Celebrate Love In Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - From now to 29 February 2024, non-travellers can experience the magic of Valentine's Day with iShopChangi's #365ValentinesDay celebration. Your ultimate destination for heartfelt gifting, break away from the ordinary and express your love with a treasure trove of gifts ranging from exceptional spirits crafted by renowned brands such as Suntory to limited-edition Beauty Sets from BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi , all curated for friends, Galentines, partners, and loved ones. Spreading the love also gets an extra boost through exclusive offerings from partners, including Anthology by Compendium Spirits and dipndip. But that's not all! Delight in specially crafted Valentine's Day cards and iShopChangi's gift-wrapping services for a heartfelt expression of love. And for those final-hour surprises, on-demand delivery services are available to ensure your thoughtful gestures arrive just in time for the special day.





Fall head-over-heels this Valentine's season with iShopChangi's #365ValentinesDay bonanza.

Play Cupid with Personalised Gifting & Wrap Your Love in Elegance



This Valentine's Day, move beyond the ordinary and choose personalised gifting for an extra layer of thoughtfulness to your expressions of love. Together with iShopChangi , take your gifting to a new level of elegance with its premium gift-wrapping service *. For an additional S$5, select from an array of exquisite gift boxes and enhance your presents with special-edition Valentine's Day gift cards for a personalised touch. Pair your customised love note with gifts offered by a list of curated partners that perfectly encapsulate your affection and care.



*Visit iShopChangi's website for full terms and conditions.



It's a Declaration of Love with Valentine's Specials and Savings Online



Celebrate love in all its forms with an array of deals and offers of up to 68%, tailored to impress that special someone. Find the perfect gift early and express your affection with a variety of products, from luxurious beauty essentials and elegant fashion accessories to the latest tech gadgets and premium liquor selections.



Secure these promo codes* and unveil remarkable savings for a thoughtful and memorable Valentine's Day celebration!





2.2 Early Valentine's Day Sale (For Non-Travellers only)

From 1 - 14 February 2024

Code

Description

22HUAT12

12% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

22HUAT15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$120

Extended Valentine's Day Sale (For Non-Travellers only)

From 15 - 29 February 2024

Code

Description

365VDAY10

10% off* min. spend S$200, capped at S$45

365VDAY12

12% off* min. spend S$450, capped at S$75



*Product exclusions and T&Cs applyCherished Treasures for HerFor a special treasure that will win the heart of your significant other, you can never go wrong with fail-proof beauty and fashionable classics. Gift the essence of radiance with the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum VI 90ml Du , a perfect skincare pair available for S$178. To up the ante, add a touch of golden allure with the Goldheart 916 Gold Heart Strings Pendant , a symbol of love at just S$88. Prefer a timeless accessory that's sure to stun your valentine? Choose the NATbyJ Freedom Watch and Necklace Gift Set , offered at S$160.50 after a 25% discount, blending style and sentiment. And to set your lover's heart afire, cart out the Swarovski Infinity Heart Necklace , a sparkling token of admiration for just S$215.Valentine's Surprises for HimSurprise the special man in your life with an array of exquisite gifts, including tech gadgets, the latest fashionable must-haves, grooming essentials, and much more. Make a statement with the Seiko 5 Watch GMT Automatic SSK001K , a classic timepiece available at S$486, thanks to a generous 25% discount. Dealing with a techie? Elevate his tech game with the latest Apple AirPods Max for S$813.90 or the new Apple iPhone 15 , the epitome of style and technology at S$1,239. For the discerning gentleman, opt for the sophisticated Italian leather portfolio case with embossed logo from HUGO BOSS , a stylish accessory you can take home for just S$559.For a refined fragrance that complements his persona, choose the Burberry Touch Men 100ml - it's yours to gift for S$59.90, boasting a massive 54% discount. And for the whisky aficionado, the Hakushu 12 Years Japanese Whisky is a perfect choice, offering a taste of tradition for S$375, complete with a 13% discount.Date Night Complements and Must-HavesAll set to ignite the spark of romance with a handpicked selection of date night must-haves?Set the scene for unforgettable romantic evenings with the Albert Bichot Vosne-Romanée, Domaine Du Clos , a fine red wine to accompany a cosy dinner, offered at a special price of S$148. Add a playful touch to the night of celebration and up the fun with the Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Console that can be yours for just S$389. And for a truly sensual ambience, light up the Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle from Jo Malone London , retailing at S$120, filling the room with its enchanting scent and creating the perfect setting for an intimate evening.Rekindle Self-Love with Love BEAUTIQUECalling all singles and girlie besties! You haven't been forgotten this Valentine's season - celebrate self-love this Galentine's season with Love BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi.Dive into a world of luxury and pamper yourself and your girlfriends with a wide selection of Beauty Sets from renowned brands like Estée Lauder , Bobbie Brown , and La Mer ,, all offering savings of more than 50%, including the [Beauty Set] Estee Lauder Blockbuster Set , [Beauty Set] Clinique Blockbuster Set , while also receiving exclusive branded Gifts-with-Purchases (GWPs).This Valentine's Day, iShopChangi will also be partnering up with Anthology by Compendium Spirits and dipndip to celebrate love in unique ways, complemented by exclusive experiences that blend romance and indulgence.Mix Love and Laughter with Anthology by Compendium SpiritsCelebrate your love in style! Be among the top two spenders and leverage iShopChangi's gift-wrapping services from now to 14 February 2024, and stand a chance to win a complimentary Cocktail Mini Workshop for two at Anthology by Compendium Spirits (worth S$116 each)*. This exclusive giveaway is valid for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents residing in Singapore.The celebration does not end there! From now to 29 February 2024, shop all that your heart desires and opt for iShopChangi's gift-wrapping service to unlock special promotions at Anthology by Compendium Spirits. Delight in a Cocktail Mini Workshop for two at a romantic 15% discount, priced at just S$99, and savour Valentine's Day-special cocktails with a 'buy 2, get 1 free' offer at S$48.Visit iShopChangi's website for the full list of terms and conditions.Indulge in Sweetness and Beauty with LoveBEAUTIQUE x dipndipFrom now to 14 February, stand a chance to be among 14 lucky winners during a special social giveaway held on iShopChangi's Instagram (@iShopChangi). Winners will enjoy an evening at dipndip (VivoCity) on 14 February at 8pm, complete with free desserts and select beauty products from BEAUTIQUE.In a rush for a last-minute Valentine's Day surprise? Opt for iShopChangi's on-demand delivery service *. Available for selected products, this service guarantees that your carefully chosen gifts are delivered within four hours of order confirmation, available from 10am to 6pm SGT, Monday to Saturday, making last-minute gifting seamless and stress-free.Consider the refined Kavalan Bourbon Oak Matured , going for S$150, or the stylish Tommy Hilfiger Blue Men's Watch for S$250.80, paired with a 30% discount. Also perfect for those last-minute Valentine's Day surprises is the luxurious SK-II Genoptics Spot Essence 75ml , which can be yours for just S$198.90 after a massive 53% is slashed off. Alternatively, for some well-deserved self-care, consider the SK-II Skin Power Cream 50g , which will be available at S$198.90, 17% off its usual price - all of which qualify for the aforementioned on-demand delivery service, adding convenience to your expressions of love.Immerse yourself in a world of Valentine's Day shopping wonders with Changi, where love and gifting come together beautifully. Spend S$50 or more using Changi Pay on iShopChangi to not only delight in premium products and enjoy S$10 off as a new sign-up but also quadruple your chances of winning big in the Changi Millionaire draw, with prizes including S$1 million or even a Porsche Macan!But that's not all. For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre .--br-/>#iShopChangiThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.