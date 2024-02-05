ERN, A Revolutionary Platform For Digital Collectibles, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list the ERN, a revolutionary platform for digital collectibles on Ethereum blockchain, in the innovation zone. For all CoinW users, the ERN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 5, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ERN, the ERN listing program with 2,000 USDT rewards is launching.







Notable Figures, Rights, Licenses, and Intellectual Properties as Digital Art and Collectibles

The Ethernity Chain revolutionizes the way we think about art collectibles, digital ownership, and the value of intellectual property. By leveraging blockchain technology, Ethernity provides a platform where digital representations of artworks inspired by notable figures, rights, licenses, and intellectual properties are authenticated, bought, and sold. This includes digital art inspired by world-renowned athletes like Usain Bolt, entertainment giants such as Leonardo DiCaprio, and music legends like Taylor Swift.

In a world where traditional collectibles have long been treasured, Ethernity introduces a new era where digital art and collectibles become a means to connect fans with their favorite icons in a way that is secure, transparent, and beneficial for all parties involved. Through Ethernity's platform, artists can create and sell unique digital collectibles, directly involving the public figures they portray, thus ensuring authenticity and providing ongoing royalties from secondary market sales.

Ethernity's innovative approach ensures that rights holders, artists, and collectors benefit from every sale in the marketplace, thanks to blockchain technology. This not only creates a perpetual revenue stream for creators and rights holders but also guarantees authenticity and ownership for collectors, thereby enhancing the value and appeal of each collectible.

A Revolutionary Platform for Digital Collectibles

Ethernity's decentralized application (DApp) operates as a digital collectible marketplace on the blockchain, allowing for the creation, purchase, sale, and trade of digital collectibles. This approach simplifies the process for storing, endorsing, and selling digital collectibles, providing artists with opportunities to design for notable public figures and offering collectors an accessible, fair platform for buying and selling.

About ERN

The Ethernity Ecosystem is the leading web3 entertainment ecosystem, leading the charge with its groundbreaking ecosystem that intertwines community-driven digital collectibles, captivating interactive media, and pioneering tokenized assets and services. Ethernity produces and distributes both content from established IP and original content across a spectrum of media platforms, while also innovating in the realm of decentralized applications that harness the power of next-generation tokenized assets. At the heart of our mission is the fusion of art, technology, and community, creating a vibrant and engaging digital landscape that redefines the experience of fandom and digital ownership. For more information on ERN, please visit the official websit .