Sports Betting Analytics Specialist Bettormetrics Ltd Has Secured Series A Funding From Bettor Capital And Velo Partners

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Sports betting analytics specialist Bettormetrics has secured Series A funding from Bettor Capital and Velo Partners, to build out their advanced Sports book analytical platform and services.

Bettormetrics launched in 2022 and already have several tier 1 bookmakers in the US and Europe using their cloud-based analytics technology. The company are seeking to expand their client base to leverage their next generation services and expertise to optimize their trading desk's performance.

Exploiting the latest big data technologies, Bettormetrics have pioneered a data lead revolution in trading, using statistics to identify trends and patterns of profitable behaviour ensuring their clients have an advantage on their competitors.

Robert Urwin, Co-founder and CEO, "We are delighted to be working with specialist investors who share our vision of data driven Sportsbook optimisation. Big data analytics are a game changer when it comes to identifying and removing the key repeating deficiencies in trading operations. Most sports desks are completely unaware of the impact poor suspension and price position can have on their overall GGR. Our clients tend to be progressive data centric companies who are looking to use cutting edge analytics to deliver a sustainable competitive advantage, and a significant uplift in GGR."

Peter Heneghan of Bettor Capital commented: "We are excited to back the Bettormetrics team as they continue to deliver significant value to sports betting trading teams with their industry-leading trading analytics platform. Rob, Roger and the rest of their team have first-hand experience dealing with the challenges that trading teams face on a daily basis, and are on a mission to provide a solution to help trading teams navigate these challenges. With the continued proliferation of in-play betting and a greater number of betting markets being offered, there is strong market demand for more powerful analytical tools to monitor pricing, risk management and betting activity in real-time, and the Bettormetrics team has built a platform that helps operators solve these to maximize the efficiency of their trading operation."

"We are thrilled to continue our support for Bettormetrics as they embark on this exciting phase of growth. Bettormetrics has demonstrated unparalleled prowess in the sports betting analytics space, providing indispensable insights for operators in an increasingly dynamic market. We believe in the transformative power of data-driven solutions, and Bettormetrics is at the forefront of driving positive change in trading operations." -- Evan Hoff, Velo Partners

