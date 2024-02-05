LS Polls: Tripura CM Meets Shah, Nadda In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, Feb 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday separately held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and discussed issues related to Lok Sabha election and various state affairs, party sources said.

BJP sources said that Saha held meetings with both Shah and Nadda at the new parliament building and discussed various issues of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, developmental initiatives of Tripura and the party's organisational matters.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said on X:“We discussed the developmental initiatives of Tripura and also discussed about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in detail.”

“We discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the organisational issues of the state. Tripura is committed to bloom two lotuses (two Lok Sabha seats) for Modi again in 2024,” Saha said after meeting with Nadda.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats and the BJP won in both the seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, BJP sources said that parleys are going on with the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which has a strong base among the tribals, who constitute one third of Tripura's 28.56 lakh voters.

BJP leaders are frantically seeking support of the TMP for securing the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for the tribals.

