Hong Kong Techathon+ 2024 Successfully Concluded

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - Hong Kong Techathon+ 2024 (HK Techathon+ 2024), the highly anticipated academic spectacle in innovation and technology (I&T), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and ten co-organising universities, namely The City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Lingnan University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Education University of Hong Kong, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The University of Hong Kong, has successfully concluded with overwhelming support and applause.





This year's event not only marked a historic milestone in terms of scale and participation, but also featured the unprecedented participation of the International Group, gathering around 1,500 local and non-local participants from the United States, Malaysia, Taiwan, Macau, Thailand, and Singapore taking part in the spectacle, an increase of nearly fifty percent from last year.



Mr. Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, expressed in his closing ceremony address, "HKSTP is committed to promoting the development of I&T in Hong Kong, exemplified by the endeavors involved in this annual spectacle. We aim to bring together young talents from Hong Kong and overseas, providing them with a variety of entrepreneurial support and a platform for cross disciplinary exchange to strengthen the city's I&T ecosystem. I wish all the winning teams success in realising their visions in I&T, and creating a better future for the world with their aspirations."



Nearly 1,500 innovation and technology talents competing for top honors



HK Techathon+ 2024 aims to unearth young people in Hong Kong who are passionate to get involved in startups to promote more I&T opportunities. A total of 92 startup teams from local and overseas tertiary institutions gathered during the three-day final competition, competing for top honours in the Hong Kong Student Group, Hong Kong Open Group, and International Group. These talented teams conceived their original innovative solutions which would combine creativity and feasibility, based on one of the four major technology themes, namely "Trusted AI & Data Science", "Sustainability & ESG", "Digital Economy" and "Smart Cities". Top performing teams of each track were awarded. The International Group has also attracted entry from a number of top overseas universities, such as the Stanford University in the United States, the National University of Singapore, and Thailand's Chulalongkorn University.



All of the winning teams of each track were awarded with initial funding, and also direct access to over HK$3 million seed funding and numerous incubation support programmes, gearing them up for success in realising their startup goals.



In addition, to compete for the "Best Presentation Award", all ten gold winning teams from various groups delivered a two-minute elevator pitch on stage, sharing the advantages and potential value of their startup solutions with potential investors and partners. " InsectX ", the winning team from the Local Student Group, excelled with their outstanding presentation skill and innovative proposal in the theme of "Sustainability & ESG", and won a cash prize of HK$ 5,000.



HK Techathon+ 2024 Winner Highlights:



Local Student Group



Technology Area

Award

Winning Team

Tertiary Institution





Proposal Outline

Trusted AI & Data Science

Gold

Pivot BME

CityU, CUHK & HKUST

Fusing AI with biotechnology to develop an easy-to-use, precise and portable home-use blood pressure monitor, which serves to enhance medical assessment standards.

Sustainability & ESG

Gold

InsectX

CityU & HKUST

Constructing a bacterial vector to transfer external genes to insects



environmentally-friendly biofuel, promoting sustainability in energy production.

Digital Economy

Gold

AISight

CUHK & HKUST

Developing an AI-powered art-tech SaaS platform that combines machine learning, computer vision and Web 3.0 technology, to inspire new ways of experiencing public art appreciation.

Smart Cities

Gold

SAFERIN

IVE

Establishing a one-stop smart care platform to provide cost-effective and reliable medical solutions in risk assessment, operation, healthcare and safety monitoring.



Technology Area

Award

Winner

Tertiary Institution

Brief Introduction

Trusted AI & Data Science

Gold

CUROBIT

HKBU, HKUST & HKU

Building an intelligent abnormality detection system, which includes a one-of-a-kind smart ring and connected app, to intercept potential in-sleep strokes and track sleep health for everyone.

Sustainability & ESG

Gold

ProRuka

PolyU

Developing a novel prosthetic hand for upper hand amputees and physically challenged people in need, controlled by a wireless wearable ultrasound sensing system.

Digital Economy

Gold

Project



e-MUSE

EduHK

Employing AI technology to tailor-make innovative, cost-effective music learning solutions for students, promoting music education for all.

Smart Cities

Gold

HYELE

HKUST

Developing a time reversal-based diagnostic system to monitor urban water supply systems and infrastructure, ultimately saving water, energy, cost and minimising disruption.



Technology Area

Award

Winner

Tertiary Institution

Brief Introduction

Sustainability & Smart Cities

Gold

Charco Science and Research Co., Ltd.

National Tsing Hua University

Developing non-pesticidal technologies to replace traditional pesticides and insecticides, in order to enhance crop yield, prolong storage life, thereby increasing the overall value of agricultural production.

AI & Digital Economy

Gold

Tera Thinker

National Tsing Hua University

Utilising AI technology to create personalised learning plans for students, with experts tailor-making courses and analysis for each student, providing a one-stop, comprehensive AI learning experience.



