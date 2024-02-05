Dogwifhat, A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed the dogwifhat and dogwifhat x4 ETF, a meme coin on Ethereum blockchain, on the Meme Area. For all CoinW users, the dogwihat/USDT trading pair and dogwifhatx4 ETF has been officially available for trading on February 3, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of dogwihat, the dogfihat bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







What is Dogwihat

Dogwifhat is a meme token inspired by a viral meme created by the renowned Twitch streamer Issa in 2019. With its origins deeply rooted in internet culture, Dogwifhat transcended its meme status to become a symbol of community and creativity within the cryptocurrency space. The meme's leap into the crypto world was met with unprecedented enthusiasm, reaching a peak market cap of over 400 million USD and demonstrating the potent blend of social media influence and cryptocurrency.

The project's journey from a simple meme to a sought-after digital asset is a testament to the visionary efforts of Issa, who not only nurtured the meme's growth but also spearheaded its transition into the cryptocurrency realm. The Dogwifhat token was launched on Solana, and following its immense success, an Ethereum version was introduced, expanding its reach and accessibility.

Within just an hour of opening for trading, Dogwifhat achieved remarkable milestones, including 3,300 holding addresses and a trading volume of 40 million USD, signaling a rapidly growing interest and adoption among crypto enthusiasts.

Tokenomics

Dogwifhat comes with a total token supply of 100 million, with 90% allocated for a fair launch, 5% burned to ensure deflationary pressure and value retention, and the remaining 5% dedicated to marketing and Centralized Exchange (CEX) listings. This economic model underscores the project's commitment to fair distribution and long-term growth.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the dogfihat bounty program has been up for grabs from February 3th, 2024, at 12:00 to February 9th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC).

About dogfihat

