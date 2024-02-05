Explained: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Why Did Gujarat ATS Arrest Him From Mumbai?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, a prominent Islamic preacher, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai on Sunday following an inflammatory speech delivered in Gujarat's Junagadh. The arrest comes after the video of Azhari's provocative speech went viral on social media, prompting legal actions against him and local organizers. The Gujarat Police secured a two-day remand for Mufti Salman Azhari from a Mumbai Court in connection with an alleged hate speech case. Despite objections from Azhari's lawyer, the court granted transit remand on Sunday evening, allowing the police to take him to Junagadh for further investigation.

Azhari's lawyer, Arif Siddiqui, contested the transit remand application, asserting that proper legal procedures were not followed, and claimed Azhari was illegally detained. The two-day transit remand provides the police with the authority to conduct investigations in Junagadh.

Why was Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari arrested?

Azhari delivered a provocative speech in an open field in Junagadh on January 31, with the video of the speech spreading widely on social media. This led to legal actions against Azhari and local organizers, Mohammad Yusuf Malik and Azim Habib Odedra.

Charges were filed under sections 153B and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to the spreading of hate speech. The Gujarat ATS apprehended Azhari on Sunday in Mumbai, accusing him of inciting communal disharmony.

In the controversial speech, Azhari made statements such as, "Abhii karbalaa kaa aakhirii maidaan baakii hai, kuchh der kii khaamoshii hai, phir shor aaegaa... aaj kutto ka vakt hai, hamaaraa daur aayegaa!" (The final battlefield of Karbala is yet to come. There is a momentary silence, and then the uproar will arrive. Today is the time of dogs; our turn will come!)

The video circulated on social media featured Azhari using inflammatory language, urging strict adherence to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and resonating with chants of 'Labbayk' or 'Rasoolullah,' echoed by the fervent crowd.

Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari identifies himself as an Islamic research scholar and is the founder of Jamia Riazul Jannah, Al-Aman Education and Welfare Trust, and Darul Aman. Having pursued his studies at Al Azhar University in Cairo, Azhari is known for his active involvement in various socio-religious activities. He has garnered a significant following among Muslims, often delivering impactful speeches and providing guidance to Islamic students.

Following his arrest, supporters gathered outside the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai where Azhari was taken. This prompted authorities to implement a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Security measures were intensified around the police station to maintain order.

During the ongoing proceedings, Azhari addressed his supporters, urging them not to protest against his detention to maintain law and order. He emphasized his cooperation with the investigation and maintained his innocence, requesting supporters to vacate the premises peacefully.