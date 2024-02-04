Poland Warns Of Possible Activation Of Military Aviation In East Of Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has warned of a possible intensification of military aviation in the east of the country, near the borders with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, between February 5 and March 5.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

As noted, in coordination with the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, the Polish Air Navigation Service Agency on February 2 warned civilian airspace users of possible activation of military aircraft in the eastern direction in response to the threatening situation on the eastern border.

Navigation warnings - unplanned military actions related to ensuring national security - NOTAM are a routine message in cases where it is necessary to ensure traffic safety in the Polish airspace.

As reported, over the past few weeks, Poland has repeatedly launched F-16 fighter jets in response to missile attacks on Ukraine.