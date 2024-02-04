Who Is Satendra Siwal? Staffer At Indian Embassy In Moscow Who Spied For Pakistan's ISI

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Satendra Siwal, who was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on spying charge. He was accused of providing 'confidential' information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which arrested Siwal, said he was providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments, in lieu of money READ: Pak's ISI brain behind pushing Amritpal Singh back to India: ReportSiwal was arrested after an FIR was registered against him at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, PTI reported citing an official statement released on Sunday per the statement, Siwal was called to the ATS field unit in Meerut and confessed to his crime in the face of questioning, sources told news agencies that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is aware of Siwal's arrest and working with the investigative authorities in this case READ: 'ISI agent' Seema Haider's Pakistani identity under radar again after Bollywood offer; MNS leader issues 'clear warning'Know more about Satendra Siwal hereSiwal is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was working in the Ministry of External Affairs and was posted as the IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, in 2021, the ATS said in the statement ATS said it had information from secret sources that ISI handlers have been luring some external ministry staff with money to disclose strategic information, Hindustan Times reported READ: Pakistan's ISI played key role in Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: US lawmakerAccording to the report, Satendra Siwal was one of the staff at the external affairs ministry who were in contact with ISI handlers, the UP ATS said citing their surveillance was called to the ATS field unit in Meerut for interrogation. During the questioning, his answers were not satisfactory. On deeper questioning, Siwal admitted to having spied for ISI READ: 'Have direct connections with Pakistan ISI, LeT': UP Police quotes Atiq Ahmed in charge sheetThe ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that he was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers, it said.

MENAFN04022024007365015876ID1107807821